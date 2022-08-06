Ribbon cutting held for new Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the new school year is going to be extra special for students, teachers and staff of one Corpus Christi Independent School District High School.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the brand new Mary Carroll High School.

Work on the new school on the corner of Saratoga Boulevard and Kostoryz Road began nearly three years ago.

The CCISD school board members, district officials and some members of the community got a tour of the campus Friday.

The campus has a capacity of 2,400 students.

Enrollment is already up to around 1,800.

"Students from other schools can come to this campus," CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said. "We'll be hosting the maritime program, as well as dental classes for students interested in dentistry."

The new school is complete with updated classrooms, labs, library and a media center.

Hernandez said a big highlight is their 3,000 seat competition gym that the district plans on sharing for different community events.

The original Carroll High School campus was built in 1957.

