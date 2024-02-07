Results of Nueces County Jail assessment to be presented to Commissioners Court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In recent years, the Nueces County Jail has gone through overcrowding, a failed state inspection and more. This prompted questions by county leadership.

In December 2022, Nueces County hired CGL Companies. During a six month period, they were tasked with making an assessment of the jail. They would take a look at the physical structure of the building, how business was conducted and the profile of the inmate population.

The results are ready to be presented to the Nueces County Commissioners Court on Wednesday. However, KRIS 6 News has received a copy of the presentation and what those findings are.

The main finding is that based on the current population and projected future population, the county needs a new jail facility.

The assessment stated it’s outdated, infrastructure systems routinely fail, inefficient and there’s a growing amount of maintenance that’s been deferred.

Other findings include that the felony population growth has risen year over year since 2015. Staffing remains a huge problem when it comes to retention and recruitment. Combine that with the heavy inmate population, jail staff is spread thin.

The assessment does close out detailing some suggestions to help with population reduction. However, it reiterates a new facility is needed.

Last summer, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said a new jail could solve problems, but the county had to be absolute sure before spending millions of dollars.

The assessment cost the county $200,000, as previously reported.

The assessment will be presented to the commissioners court at their regular meeting on Wednesday. It's expected County Judge Connie Scott and Hooper will share their reactions to the findings.

