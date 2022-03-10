Residents say potholes fixed during city's 'Saving Our Streets' initiative are back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ted Morris lives near Sea Pines Drive on the Island. He said he used the city’s app to request pothole repairs back in January during their Saving our Streets Squared Initiative. However, he told us those same pesky potholes are back.

“With the rains and such that we had in January and February, those very same potholes reappeared,” Morris said.

He said cars driving over the potholes doesn’t help either.

“Everyone that hits that pothole is doing more and more damage on the pavement. It’s breaking it in, and doing not only damage to the tires, but damage to the asphalt,” he said.

Melinda DeMarinis Abens lives not too far away on Bay Bean Drive. She said ever since she moved there in 2013, potholes have gotten worse. She said she’s reached out to the City of Corpus Christi in the past and didn’t get much of a response back. She said luckily they repaired some potholes three weeks ago, but they are back again.

She said there’s not enough drainage in the area, so storm water has to make its way across several streets to find the nearest drain, and that causes potholes.

“Now we’re also paying a storm water fee for storm drainage that either doesn’t exist or it is existing but it’s caved in, it’s sinking,” she said.

City of Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said they have repaired about 95% of the 900 work orders they were backlogged on during the pothole initiative, fixing about 33,700 potholes since Sunday.

The City of Corpus Christi Public Works Department said they have a warranty with the pothole repair contractor, and said they will get them repaired again if needed. They said they went out to Sea Pines Drive and checked out the area, saying they will repair them again by the end of the week.

“Obviously if there’s defects in workmanship, we would work with the contractor,” Sarah Munoz, the deputy director for the public works department said.

Morris just hopes they repair them enough so that they don’t have to fix them again soon.

“Fix the minor issues before they become major issues,” Morris said.

