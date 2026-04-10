SINTON, Tx — In Sinton, residents are turning frustration into action, organizing a rally over water concerns. It’s set for Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m. at the Sinton Community Center parking lot.

"We need to make changes of some type because this water just doesn't belong to one person," Sinton resident Brent Casey said. "It belongs to all of us here."

Residents plan weekend rally over water concerns in Sinton

Casey has lived in Sinton since 2017. He tells Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina their current water situation is a very critical one. Adding that he is worried about the City of Corpus Christi moving forward with the Evangeline Groundwater Project, which is what led him to organize a rally to save their water.

"The main thing is getting the word out and not only for, for our communities, but other communities that might be going through the same thing that we're happening that's happening with us right now," Casey said.

He explained that after seeing what’s happening with Orange Grove’s aquifer levels and water quality, it raised more concerns.

Other neighbors are stepping up as well, including longtime Sinton resident Nolan James. He said he knows people are busy but hopes they’ll come together at the rally to make their voices heard.

Brent Casey Rally for Sinton flyer

"This is very important, and so I just wanna find out as much as I can about it and spread the word that if people are concerned about it. You know, show up, put forth the effort," James said.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the City of Corpus Christi for a statement on the rally. They have not given us a statement as of now, but we will update the story if we do receive one.

However, during the water briefing on Thursday morning, City Manager Peter Zanoni did bring up the concerns of the Evangeline Groundwater Project and how it is affecting families' and ranchers' wells. It was brought up around the 45-minute mark.

"It's not necessarily because of what we're doing. It's more so because of the drought and as they use the water and there's no replenishment in that strata of the aquifer uh they can they can have an impact on the well either the amount of water it's producing or the quality," Zanoni said.

Zanoni added that if community members have questions or need resources to go to securingwater.corpuschristitx.gov.

Still, Casey says there’s no guarantee their water will be safe.

"There's no telling when this drought's going to be over. And as long as this keeps going the way it is. They start pulling the amount of water they want to pull, there's no guarantee what's going to happen," Casey said.

