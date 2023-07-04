Residents of Sea Gulf Villa finally settle into their new homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an exciting day for residents of Sea Gulf Villa Apartments as they finally began getting settled into their new homes at The Fish Pond after months of anticipation.

One of those residents, Victor Leal, said it’s a major upgrade.

“They said we were supposed to move last year, so we have just been waiting. It’s going to be hard; they are moving everything over here. They’re nice, though, a lot nicer than those over there,” Leal said.

The journey for these residents began in 2019 when council members proposed an affordable living complex for the elderly people who live at the Sea Gulf Villa, but now their dream has become a reality after several months of being delayed.

Matthew Haase, a resident at the apartment, said that he remembered all the trouble they had to go through to get to this moment.

“They started telling us, ‘We are going to move you, we are going to move you,’ and nothing ever happened,” Haase said.

The Fish Pond at Corpus Christi is a state-of-the-art residential complex designed with the comfort and needs of the residents in mind. The building is a four-story, 112-apartment building located at 6th Street and Hancock Drive.

“(It has) Brand new, hardwood floors, nice kitchen, nice living room, bath, and bedroom. They're all one bedroom,” Leal said.

Despite all the amenities, residents said they are happy to have a new place called home.

“We’ve been waiting, and we are happy that it's coming through,” he said.

