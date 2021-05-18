Residents in Orange Grove caught off guard with recent storm damage

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The high winds and heavy rain from the storm early Tuesday morning caught a lot of folks off guard over in Orange Grove.

The Lowes Market is a popular area for many folks in that community, but the recent storm caused much damage to the roof of the building.

If you were to keep traveling through the city, you’d also find uprooted trees.

Our KRIS 6 news team spoke to homeowner Kelly Thurmon who says the storm caused damage to her home along with broken tree limbs, and even turning her barn over.

Thurmon says all the commotion was frightening.

“I was sitting up in bed and I could feel the house movin,g I just knew it was going to blow away but thankfully it didn’t but it was really really scary,” said Thurmon.

She says now alongside her husband, they will focus on picking up the pieces of the damage the storm left behind.