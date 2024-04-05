Residents concerned about fishing encampment on city's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A makeshift fishing encampment located on Corpus Christi's Southside is causing concerns for several residents, including Michelle Janosek.

Janosek spoke with KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo about all the debris and potential danger on a mini island on the Oso Creek near their property.

"If you see the pictures, it has been obviously been there for quite a while," Janosek said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"We don't who's back there, we don't know what they're doing, who's back there, if they perhaps have nefarious motives back there," Janosek said.

She said she believes it has been there at least two years.

"Because there appears to be a full dock, several boats, living structures, it didn't just happen overnight," Janosek said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

She added that with the ongoing drought and all of the heavy brush in the area, it could be a recipe for disaster.

"It's so close to us and if we always have dry drought conditions and winds. And with all the brush I think just a little bit of fire there could just easily spread to our neighborhood and possibly near Kings Crossing," Janosek said.

In a phone call earlier this week, CCPD told KRIS 6 this is one individual using the island as a fishing encampment.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Janosek also mentioned a concern about human waste hazards.

"We know people fish in that water. We don't know what that person is putting in the water back there," she said.

In a statement CCPD said they have identified an individual involved with the encampment. They also add that they, along with Corpus Christi Solid Waste, will conduct an operation on Tuesday, April 9 in an effort to clean up the island.

CCPD also said depending on the outcome of the operation, criminal charges may be filed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.