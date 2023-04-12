Residents at the Sea Gulf Villa Apartments are anxious to move

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Sea Gulf Villa Apartment community could write a story about the level of frustration they have experienced while trying to move to their new home.

In 2019, council members proposed an affordable living complex for the elderly on 6th Street and Hancock.

Several years later many are wondering when the big move is going to happen.

Judith Russell, 71, has been living in the Sea Gulf Villa apartments for nine years. She said that the city is taking its time.

“I just wish they would get a move on it,” Russell said.

She said that she has been packed for some time and she is just waiting on the city to start moving them.

“Right now, my apartments got 45 boxes packed. I’ve got everything but daily necessities packed up,” she added.

Despite the delay in her move, she is still looking at the good side of things. She said that the new location is better than the current one.

“They’ve got so many more amenities than we have here. Everything is fresh and new and beautiful. Hardwood floors instead of old carpeting,” she said.

District 1 Councilman, Everette Roy, said that people have no reason to worry.

“The project is actually fully funded, so pretty soon the people will move into the new building,” Roy said.

Councilman Roy added that residents should begin moving within the next 30 days.