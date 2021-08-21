Reports: 11 dogs found dead in Uhaul

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly a dozen dead dogs were discovered inside the back of a Uhaul off Everhart Rd. on Saturday afternoon.

According to witnesses, there were 11 dogs in total, three larger dogs and eight puppies.

Jennifer Banda was one of the witnessess, and says she saw dogs laying on the floor and on a couch in the Uhaul. She says bystanders were pouring water and ice on the dogs for any sort of signs of life, adding a little girl even tried CPR on one of the dogs.

"It's really heartbreaking because you know we live in Texas. In this heat, why travel with dogs, especially in a haul that you know has no ventilation, no windows, nothing," said Banda.

KRIS 6 has reached out to CCPD to learn more about the incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.