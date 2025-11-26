Rep. Vicente Gonzalez stops by KRIS 6, Addresses Court Ruling on Texas’ 2026 Congressional Map

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez visited KRIS 6 Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview covering federal court action on Texas’ 2026 congressional map, as well as local issues including water infrastructure and health care access.

Part of the conversation focused on a federal court’s ruling that blocks Texas from using its newly drawn congressional districts in the 2026 election. For now, the decision keeps the 2021 map in place while the state considers its next legal steps.

Gonzalez, a Democrat representing the 34th Congressional District, said the ruling has left some voters unsure about who will represent them in the coming years.

“I think people are also concerned about who’s going to be my member of Congress,” Gonzalez said. “And I tell them I’ll continue representing you until 2027 — and if nothing changes, I’ll continue to represent you after that.”

Gonzalez said he expects additional legal challenges before any district map is finalized.

