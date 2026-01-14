René Vaca comedy show coming to Selena Auditorium March 14

Stand-up comedian René Vaca will perform at the Selena Auditorium on Saturday, March 14, bringing his unique brand of humor to local audiences.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 16 at 11 a.m., with prices starting at $39.

TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A00642CA0C17CFD

The 29-year-old comedian, writer, and actor hails from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. Vaca made the bold decision to drop out of college to pursue his passion for comedy, a choice that has paid off significantly.

His dedication and comedic talent earned him recognition as one of Netflix's Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival, marking a major milestone in his career. Vaca also won the 16th annual Stand Up NBC competition, further cementing his status as a rising star in comedy.

With a substantial social media following of over 2,600,000 and millions of views across platforms, Vaca continues to expand his influence and reach. He is currently on tour, performing to sold-out audiences in clubs and theaters across North America.

In addition to his touring schedule, Vaca hosts his own monthly show LEG DAY at The Hollywood Laugh Factory, showcasing both his comedic skills and his ability to curate entertainment for audiences.

The performance promises to showcase the rising star's comedic skills as he continues to build his reputation in the stand-up comedy world.

