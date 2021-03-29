Registration open for Thursday's local vaccination clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration is open for anyone over the age of 16 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Thursday's City of Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Vaccine Site.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the American Bank Center.

To make an appointment you can click here. Appointments also may be made by calling 1-844-977-1477 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The quickest way to sign up is online as you could experience hold times using the call center.

Those ages 16 to 18 must have consent from their parents or legal guardian to be vaccinated.

You will be automatically signed up for the second dose on the day you receive your first. The second dose will be administered on Thursday, April 22. Please be sure you are available for both dates before you make an appointment.

There is no charge for getting the vaccine and there is no early preregistration for the vaccine. A person must have a scheduled appointment to get the vaccine.

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment. If you are more than an hour late, your appointment will be canceled and you will have to reschedule.

People are asked to approach the vaccination area from Shoreline. At the corner of Fitzgerald, they will go to the first check station, where police will confirm they have an appointment and direct them to the appropriate parking lot. There is no charge for parking.

There will be general parking available in Lots 2, 3, 5 and 10. There also will be handicapped/special needs parking available in Lot 4 and curbside along the bayside entrance. For your convenience, there also is a curbside drop-off location and limited shuttle service that will provide transportation to and from all parking lots.

For mobility-impaired persons, there are three choices:

You can be dropped off at the entrance and then your driver can pick you up.

There is limited handicapped curbside parking on the bayside entrance and in Lot 4.