Registration Open: Adopt-A-Beach cleanup on Feb. 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office has opened up registration for the first Adopt-A- Beach clean-up of the year.

The clean-ups are scheduled for Friday, February 4 at South Padre Island and Saturday, February 5 at six Coastal Bend locations. Trash bags, disposable gloves, and morning refreshments will be provided, and volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of drinking water.

Those interested in signing up can click here, or you can just show up on-site the day of the cleanup.

The information for the clean-up in the Coastal Bend provided by the land office can be found below.

Coastal Bend Area

Saturday, February 5, 2022

8:30 am - registration opens

9:00 am to noon - clean up

Cleanup sites include:

Aransas Pass: Check-in at Lighthouse Lakes Park, 4 miles east of Aransas Pass on Hwy 361

Port Aransas: Avenue G at the beach

Mustang Island State Park: 9394 State Highway 361

Packery Flats: Parking lot off Hwy 361, on Mustang Island near Packery Channel

North Beach: Texas State Aquarium 2710 North Shoreline Boulevard

Cole Park: 1526 Ocean Drive

According to the Texas General Land Office, "the Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, more than 552,000 volunteers have removed 9,700 tons of trash from Texas beaches."

