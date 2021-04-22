Registered sex offender found living in southside gym, charged with voyeurism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a 44-year-old man who was found living inside a gym.

According to police, they received a call around 2:30 a.m. Monday about an incident at Freedom Fitness on the 5800 block of South Padre Island Drive. When they arrived, an employee said someone got into the building and may have been in the gym's ceiling.

Moments later, officers found Thomas Garcia kicked a section of air duct open and crawled across the rafters above the women's restroom. The officers grabbed a ladder and found Garcia hiding in a space above the women's lockers. When officers asked him to come to them, Garcia said he had nowhere to go and was homeless. Garcia eventually came down the ladder and was arrested.

Officers quickly confiscated his phone. And after running a records check, officers learned that Garcia is a registered sex offender and a gang member.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Pena, a detective has already been assigned to the case.

The man has been charged with burglary of a building, criminal mischief, and voyeurism of a victim under 14 years of age.

According to the police report, Garcia's phone was placed into evidence since it may contain photos or videos of women in the gym's dressing room.

The report also states that Garcia was charged with voyeurism because he had moved ceiling tiles above the women's dressing room allowing for a view of women as they dressed.

A bond has been set for Garcia at $13,000.

Garcia was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Freedom Fitness locations in Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6 News has contacted Freedom Fitness and are awaiting their response.