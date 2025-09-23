Razzoo's Cajun Cafe closes its door nearly four years after opening in Corpus Christi

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe closed its doors on Monday just shy of its four-year anniversary.

The local chain, which served New Orleans-inspired food, opened in Corpus Christi in October 2021.

KRIS 6 News

On Monday, several employees took to social media to report that they had been informed the eatery was closed.

We visited the restaurant on the 4900 block of South Staples Street early Tuesday afternoon and found an empty parking lot, along with signs on the front doors stating that the restaurant was closed.

A search on Google also said the restaurant was permanently closed.

Google.com

We've reached out to the corporate office to find out when they closed and how many of their employees are now without a job, but they have yet to respond to our questions.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!