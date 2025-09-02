CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brandon Ramon, a junior at Ray High School, discovered his passion for fishing just a year ago when he caught his first fish.

"I caught a little fish, and that kinda sparked it. I enjoyed that," Ramon said.

For Ramon, the sport has taught him valuable life lessons beyond angling techniques.

"You can't be scared of what you're doing, you just gotta go and do it," Ramon said.

Ray High School fishing club seeks community donations for equipment to support growing membership

Ramon was inspired to join the fishing club after seeing pictures of his teacher, Mr. Johnson, with impressive catches.

"And that was pretty awesome. Me and my buddies would be like, 'ohh Mr. Johnson!'" Ramon said.

Now Ramon is recruiting friends to join the fishing club and participate in upcoming field trips.

"I'm kinda spreading it out like aye, we're going on an eight hour fishing trip! Y'all should join," Ramon said.

His friends have shown enthusiasm for the club's activities.

"They were pretty much like, wow we're actually doing that at Ray? And knowing it was Mr. Johnson they were even more in for it," Ramon said.

Jeff Johnson, the teacher who leads the club, says about 60 students have already signed up. However, the club faces a significant challenge with equipment.

"All the gear we have, is nonexistent," Johnson said.

Johnson currently brings his own fishing gear to get students started and hopes the community can help provide equipment.

"I'm gonna keep the funds going out of my own pocket if I absolutely have to," Johnson said.

Students like Ramon believe community support for the club could have a lasting impact.

"It's a blessing cause it's something big. It can also change our lives outside of school," Ramon said.

Ramon wants the local fishing community to know their help is needed to sustain the program.

"You'd be fueling a big big club, and helping it grow. There's gonna be so much good there," Ramon said.

The fishing club has received one donation from No Live Bait Needed and continues asking the community for support in any way possible.

To donate, Mr. Johnson says you can contact him directly at (817) 680-6048 or through email Jfjohnson@ccisd.us

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!