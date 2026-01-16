Rancho Vista playground repairs near completion after months-long safety closure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A playground in the Rancho Vista subdivision that was closed for safety concerns in May is nearing completion of its repairs, with city officials estimating the work will be finished by the end of January.

KRIS6 News first reported on residents' concerns about the playground closure in September. The city's Parks and Recreation Department had deemed the structure unsafe and promised a temporary solution was coming.

Heather Kiss, a Rancho Vista resident who has been monitoring the progress is happy to have it back for the community.

"It was a little upsetting to see it was closed off, but you know with some perseverance, we're able to see the fruits of our labor," Kiss said.

The current repairs are not the final phase of improvements planned for the playground. City officials say the project is set for additional upgrades that could begin as soon as 2029.

