Ranch Hand moving Beeville plant operations to Seguin, affecting more than 100 jobs in Bee County

Ranch Hand, a leading manufacturer of truck accessories and protection equipment, has broken ground on a new 400,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Seguin that will consolidate operations from two existing Texas plants, including one in Beeville.

According to Randy P. Seitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bee Area Partnership, more than 100 jobs at the Beeville manufacturing plant are affected.

Seitz said the news of the consolidation is disappointing, especially for those who will either have to relocate or lose their jobs.

He said the Bee Area Partnership had urged Lippert to keep Ranch Hand in Beeville and even though construction has already begun at the facility in Seguin, they hope to secure a one-on-one interview to explore whether some employees can remain in Beeville or discuss ways to help affected workers transition to other local jobs.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located off Interstate 10 in Seguin, will combine manufacturing from both the Beeville and Shiner locations when it opens in the second quarter of 2026. The consolidation is part of Ranch Hand's expansion strategy to nearly double its current manufacturing capacity for industry-leading grill guards and bumpers.

Ranch Hand, a division of LCI Industries through its subsidiary Lippert Components Inc., cited increased demand for its products over the past five years, driven partly by prominent placement on popular television shows like "Yellowstone" and "Land Man."

"This is a long-anticipated expansion for Ranch Hand allowing us to drastically increase service levels to our valued customers and significantly improve lead times," said Shane McNalie, Senior Vice President of Sales for Lippert's Automotive Division.

The new facility will feature advanced manufacturing capabilities, including a state-of-the-art E-Coat line with zirconium pre-treatment designed to significantly increase corrosion resistance. These improvements are expected to help Ranch Hand expand into Northern markets with enhanced corrosion protection.

Groundbreaking for the Seguin facility began in September, with the company targeting a move-in date in the second quarter of 2026.

Ranch Hand was founded in Texas in 1986 and specializes in designing grille guards and bumpers that offer customers protection for their vehicles. The company has built its reputation on crafting products designed to withstand tough conditions and obstacles.

