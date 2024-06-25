Raising Cane's in Portland celebrating its grand opening

PORTLAND, Tx — Raising Cane's is celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Portland, Texas, located at 3044 US Route 181.

The Portland restaurant is the second Raising Cane’s in the Corpus Christi area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the community, with a DJ to play music and entertain the crowds. The Mayor of Portland, representatives from the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the Portland Police Department, and the Texas State Aquarium were all in attendance.

The brand-new restaurant features dine-in and carry-out options and operates from 9. to 1 a.m. daily.

"The Restaurant boasts a double drive-thru and large outdoor and indoor dining areas, with the indoor dining room featuring local graphics and memorabilia that pay homage to the Portland community," said organizers.

Customers can order their favorites — Cane’s Chicken Fingers, freshly squeezed lemonade, buttery Texas toast, and Cane’s Sauce online or via the Cane’s mobile app to order ahead and for quick and easy pick-up.

A “Lucky 20” drawing will award the first 20 customers (age 13 and older) with free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the drawing held shortly after the entry period closes. Customers must be present to win, organizers say.