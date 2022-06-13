Raising awareness for World Blood Donor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual global event will be celebrated in the Coastal Bend this week.

In an effort to raise awareness about blood donation, the Coastal Bend Blood Center and H-E-B are partnering together for World Blood Donor Day.

Celebrated every June 14, World Blood Donor Day is meant to highlight the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank voluntary, unpaid donors for their life-saving gifts.

"If you are in good health, please book your life-saving appointment today; we are in need always," Ashley Ramirez, Community Outreach and Education Coordinator for the CBBC, said. "The need for blood is constant, and unfortunately, it never goes down, but donations do. Especially, during summertime."

On Monday, H-E-B presented the Coastal Bend Blood Center with a check for $25,000 to provide snacks and drinks to donors at blood drives.

In addition to that, several blood drives will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at H-E-B locations across the region.

"It's super important for us to give back to non-profit organizations that provide life-saving measures such as the blood center," Bobby Rodriguez, the Public Affairs Specialist for the H-E-B Gulf Coast Region, said. "So, on top of the $25,000 donation that we've given them, they'll also be able to be at some of our local H-E-Bs, where customers can come by and they can donate blood."

You can find more information about drive locations and times, and how to book an appointment, here.