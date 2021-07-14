Rachel Neff named as new Cunningham MS principal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rachel Neff has been chosen as the new principal at Cunningham Middle School at South Park, the Corpus Christi Independent School District announced.

Neff will replace Sandy Salinas-DeLeon, who the district recently named principal of Roy Miller High School.

Neff, who most recently served as a principal in the Robstown ISD, has also been an assistant principal at CCISD’s Cullen Middle School and Robert Driscoll Middle School.

Neff holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston. An educator since 2005, the majority of Neff’s experience is in secondary education. She is also a graduate of Leadership Corpus Christi Class 49 and a CC Under 40 honoree.

“Ms. Neff is an experienced leader who is also highly engaged in our community,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “We know the Wolves staff, students and families will welcome her knowledge and enthusiasm as they prepare for a new school year.”

Registration for new and returning students is now open here.

The first day of classes for CCISD students will be on Tuesday, Aug. 10.