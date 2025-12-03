Quiet Time with Santa returns with sensory-friendly visits for families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sensory-friendly holiday tradition returned this weekend to La Palmera Mall, Quiet Time with Santa. The annual event gives children who may struggle with loud noise, bright lights or large crowds a chance to meet Santa Claus in a calmer environment.

Quiet Time With Santa is held throughout December during hours before the mall opens to the public. The event allowed several families to take photos, sit with Santa and make holiday memories without background music or heavy foot traffic.

“It’s such an awesome experience to be able to come and have this time of inclusion,” parent, Jamie Flores said. “Certain things may be overstimulating or hard for us. We get to actually have it and experience it in a way that makes him feel so comfortable, so welcomed and be able to enjoy this time.”

Another parent, Christina Contreras, said both of her children often struggle in loud or crowded environments, and the quiet atmosphere made the visit less overwhelming.

“Both of our girls are really sensitive with louder sounds and meeting new people,” Contreras said. “So being able to get her acclimated and to be able to have that quiet time is very important and to actually get good pictures.”

Quiet Time With Santa will return on December 7 and December 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Reservations are required for all families attending. To make a reservation, click here.

