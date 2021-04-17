Queen of Tejano 'Selena' would have been 50 today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not hard to see the impact that Selena Quintanillia Perez left behind for generations.

"I love Selena, she is one of my idols," said Ambrlee Moreno, who came from the Valley to see the statue.

Amberlee's mother Erika Treviño said she knew it was the right thing to teach her daughter about Selena.

"This the first time at the statue, we have been wanting to come, it's an honor to be here," Treviño said. "Especially on her special day. Teaching her the music, how to dance cumbia and the washing machine from the movie."

Selena's life was ended tragically 26 years ago. Today she would have been 50-years-old; but Selena still inspires people, especially young Latina women and women of color like Yaritza Pascual who is visiting from Florida.

"She's just an inspiration for everyone, she started when we was young," Pascual said. "She never gave up, she kept on going, that lets us know that you can do it."

