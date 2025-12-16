Q Nails & Spa spreads holiday cheer with free manicures for elderly residents

PORTLAND, Texas — A room full of seniors at Pavilion Assisted Living was filled with emotions of feeling seen and gratitude as Q Nails and Spa provided free Christmas manicures to residents.

The smiles came from nail files, nail polish and Christmas nail art as Q Nails staff transformed the morning into a special holiday celebration.

“I’ve got a reindeer and a group of cranberries on my finger,” said 83-year old Janette Allbright.

Ruth Hisle, 94, showed off her fresh manicure, waving her hands with excitement. She isn't usually a fan of self-care and hardly speaks, but this afternoon she got out of her shell.

All manicures were provided by Q Nails and Spa, emphasizing that giving up sales for seniors is worth every penny and their way of giving back.

"Them feel wonderful and feel like somebody still care about them, it make the holiday become for meaningful," said Honey Bee, a staff member at Q Nails.

Allbright said her favorite part of the holiday season is how loved and seen she feels.

"We love it, it’s quite a blessing to have the children especially but the young women are second best," Allbright said.

Executive Director of Pavilion Assisted Living Turchana Hearring agrees, saying the act of kindness means more than anybody knows and it’s a joy that seniors will not forget.

"It’s just a joy to bring the happiness here because a lot of them don't have families and we are their family," Hearring said.

