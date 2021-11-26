Pushing through tragedy: Father and son both TAMUCC freshman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A father and son are honoring their late wife and mother by planning to graduate from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, together.

“We both started in August of this year and we are both freshman,” John Conyers said. “To honor Norma and Norma’s memory.”

The two recently lost their wife and mother.

“The cancer came very quickly,” John said. “We had no idea that she was even sick.”

The cancer was aggressive and on August 3, she died.

Jonathan would start his first year in college without his mom

“My wife was his biggest cheerleader,” John said

And John would be without the love of his life.

“It was really Jonathan’s idea to do something positive in my life and not go into a shell,” John said.

Jonathan encouraged his dad to follow his dreams and jump back into the classroom.

“Everything from technology to just my attitude was different 35 years later,” John said.

“I know he’s been working really hard,” Jonathan said. “I see him at the house working late night and on essays.”

The two not only found support in each other but in the university.

“Just knowing that he was here was a cool feeling,” Jonathan said.

“It’s been helpful for me to be on campus and with all these young students and the professors have been amazing,” John said.

They said their love for Norma only pushes them to be the best students they can be.

“When we do the stage, it will be three of us,” John said.

