Puppies left abandoned at Flour Bluff fire station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warning! Cuteness overload!

These two pups were left on the steps of the Flour Bluff ESD #2 while they were out putting out a fire in Flour Bluff on Tuesday.

The ESD #2 is the Nueces County Emergency Services District #2 that serves Flour Bluff Padre Island, Padre Island National Seashore and the unprotected areas of Kleberg and Nueces County. They provide fire, water and auto rescue, and EMS services to these areas.

But never fear!

Thankfully, according to a post on ESD #2's Facebook page, the puppies were adopted quickly by a family on Tuesday afternoon and will hopefully lead happy, healthy, and long lives.

