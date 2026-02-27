Protesters gather in Corpus Christi to oppose Trump visit as president touts energy agenda

About two dozen demonstrators gathered today outside the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures in Corpus Christi to protest President Donald Trump's visit to the city.

The peaceful protest began Friday just before 11 a.m. and was organized by the local chapter of Indivisible Coastal Bend, a grassroots group aligned with a national movement opposing what participants describe as the Trump agenda. The group has coordinated multiple "No Kings" protests in the region, emphasizing a commitment to democracy and opposition to what members characterize as authoritarian tendencies.

Drew Bishop

Trump's appearance at the Port of Corpus Christi is expected to center on energy production, economic policies, and his administration's "Drill Baby Drill" approach to domestic energy dominance. Supporters of the president, including participants in a "Trump Train," were also visible in the area. Some interactions between the two sides involved exchanged words.

Stacie Garrick, a member of Indivisible Coastal Bend, spoke about the group's motivations.

"We've been out here pushing, resisting the Trump agenda," Garrick said.

Drew Bishop

Garrick cited personal economic concerns as a key reason for her participation. She said her family — her husband is a retired military veteran on Tricare — pays $2,000 monthly for healthcare premiums, with additional out-of-pocket expenses bringing their total annual healthcare costs to around $30,000.

"Things are not getting cheaper," Garrick said.

Garrick also expressed concern over ICE arrests and reports of what she described as "masked men on the streets kidnapping people," calling it particularly frightening for women.

Addressing the presence of Trump supporters, Garrick said she was surprised by the turnout for the Trump Train, estimating it at around 50 people. She contrasted that with what she believes is widespread frustration in the community.

"We've been king-free since 1776, and we want to keep it that way," Garrick said.

Today marks the last day of early voting ahead of the March 3 primary, and Garrick stressed the importance of civic participation.

"Let your voices be known by voting," Garrick said.

The protest was planned with flexibility due to uncertainty about Trump's exact schedule. Participants committed to staying until around 6 p.m. and said they would clear the area if needed to respect the museum's evening events. Garrick emphasized that the group's past actions have remained respectful.

Ashley Villegas, another demonstrator, said she attended to speak up for those opposed to the current administration.

"Speaking up for the children, for my people, and for everybody else that is against the Trump administration," Villegas said.

Villegas described her reaction to learning of Trump's visit as one of anger.

"I was genuinely mad because he's a very terrible person and he invokes division amongst us," Villegas said. "He brings nothing but negativity everywhere he goes."

Villegas said she hoped more residents who share her views would turn out, noting that Corpus Christi has many people opposed to the MAGA movement.

"I'm hoping more people show up in support of what's right and human morality," Villegas said.

She stressed the value of visibility and public expression, even when change feels incremental.

"It's good to be heard and to be seen and to let people know that there are people out there that do care and do want change," Villegas said.

Villegas, who is Mexican-American, said she has experienced an increase in racist incidents over the past year, including slurs and derogatory comments directed at her.

"Ever since Trump became president... this last year it has been at an all-time high," Villegas said.

She called for unity, basic human rights, an end to racism, and protections for children, while expressing heartbreak over divisions within families and the broader community.

"We love our neighbors. Everyone here loves their neighbors at the end of the day," Villegas said. "We just want unity, peace, and we don't want them here."

The protest remained peaceful throughout the day. With the city preparing for the upcoming primary election, the demonstration underscored the deep political divisions present in the South Texas region.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!