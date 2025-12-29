Protecting furry friends during New Year's fireworks: Safety tips for Coastal Bend pet owners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As New Year's Eve approaches, pet owners across the Coastal Bend are preparing for another night of fireworks, which can cause significant distress for their furry companions.

The loud noises and bright displays of holiday fireworks can be extremely distressing for pets, leading to significant stress and anxiety.

"Fireworks can be scary for pets, causing them to panic and possibly run away. To keep our furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations, pet owners should consider microchipping. This can help reunite you with your pet if they get lost," stated officials from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services via social media.

Corpus Christi residents can get free microchips from Animal Care Services, available Monday to Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., no appointment needed.

Understanding Pet Sensitivity

Animals possess acute senses, making them particularly sensitive to loud sounds and sudden noises. This heightened sensitivity means that fireworks can trigger intense fear responses in pets, which may result in destructive behavior, desperate attempts to escape, or even physical injury.

Veterinarians emphasize that it's essential to protect pets during these events to ensure their well-being and maintain a calm environment for the entire household.

Creating a Safe Haven

To help ease pet anxiety during fireworks displays, animal behavior experts recommend several key strategies:

Create a Safe Area: Designate a quiet, interior room filled with comforting items for your pets, including their favorite bedding, toys, and familiar scents.

Use Calming Techniques: Engage in methods that help alleviate their fear, such as maintaining a calm demeanor, as pets often mirror their owners' emotions.

Prioritize Security: Ensure your furry companions feel safe during this time by staying close and providing reassurance.

Practical Precautions

To keep pets calm and secure during fireworks, pet owners should take several important precautions:

Keep sparklers, glow sticks, and fireworks safely out of reach

Allow pets to stay close to you for comfort and reassurance

Take dogs for a walk before fireworks begin and have their favorite toys readily available

Play soothing music or white noise to create a calming atmosphere and mask sudden sounds

Ensure all pets are microchipped and wearing current ID tags in case they become separated during their fear response

City Regulations

The City of Corpus Christi reminds residents that using fireworks within city limits is strictly prohibited. To report illegal fireworks use, residents should call 361-886-COPS (2677). Emergency services should be contacted only by calling 911 in case of an actual emergency.

Pet owners who notice their animals experiencing severe anxiety during fireworks may want to consult with their veterinarian about additional calming aids or behavioral strategies for future celebrations.

