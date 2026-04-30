Promise Grounds Christian Cafe opens in Alice with a mission rooted in faith and community

ALICE, Texas — A new cafe in Alice is serving up more than coffee and sweets. Promise Grounds Christian Cafe opened its doors with a mission rooted in faith — and co-owner Destiny Garcia says the journey to get here was deeply personal.

For Garcia, opening the business came after a period of struggle, including the loss of her grandfather.

"I was at a really low point in my life. I was just in a really bad space in my head," Garcia said.

With the help of a family friend and a renewed sense of purpose, she turned that pain into something positive.

"I don't know how else I can to continue to give the Lord my love the way He's given me. And He's given me the strength to keep going," Garcia said.

Garcia, who is also an Army reservist, says she has created a space rooted in faith — and that it is open to everyone, believers or not.

"The Lord found me when I felt alone, broken. I've gone through so many obstacles in my life. A lot of the time, I would turn to him and be like, " Why, Lord? Why are you doing this to me?" Garcia said.

For Garcia, Christianity is about love and connection. Customers come in for Bible studies, making the cafe more than just a place for coffee and sweets.

Garcia says she hopes Promise Grounds becomes a place for connection, encouragement, and growth — one cup of coffee at a time.

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