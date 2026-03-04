Price roller coaster at Corpus Christi gas pumps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uncertainty surrounding the war in Iran has driven another overnight spike in gas prices in Corpus Christi.

According to AAA, the average price Wednesday for a gallon of regular unleaded in the city is now $2.96. That is 11 cents higher than yesterday and 30 cents more than this time last week.

There is some good news, however. Oil prices have stopped spiking for now, which prompted a rebound on Wall Street after two days of big losses.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!