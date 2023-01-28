Watch Now
Press conference to be held for Amethyst Silva investigation

Joe Escobedo
Robert Silva looks at pictures of his Daughter Amethyst Silva in front of her memorial. She was killed by a stray bullet on NYE.
Fundraisers planned for Amethyst silva
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 22:45:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A press conference relating to the Amethyst Silva case will be held on Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Celis Law Group offices, located at 5262 S. Staples St. Suite 150, a press release from Celis Law Group stated.

On Jan. 1, 11-year-old Amethyst Silva died after being hit by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Two suspects, Deonis Pointdexter and Jacob Leal were arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm following the incident.

Amethyst's parents have hired an attorney from Celis Law Group, Mauricio Celis, to investigate their daughter's death and the circumstances surrounding it. According to the release, the press conference will discuss the charges and other issues relating to Amethyst's death.

