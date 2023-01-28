Press conference to be held for Amethyst Silva investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A press conference relating to the Amethyst Silva case will be held on Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Celis Law Group offices, located at 5262 S. Staples St. Suite 150, a press release from Celis Law Group stated.

On Jan. 1, 11-year-old Amethyst Silva died after being hit by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Two suspects, Deonis Pointdexter and Jacob Leal were arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm following the incident.

Amethyst's parents have hired an attorney from Celis Law Group, Mauricio Celis, to investigate their daughter's death and the circumstances surrounding it. According to the release, the press conference will discuss the charges and other issues relating to Amethyst's death.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.