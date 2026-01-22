Prepare now, not later: Why you should water your plants ahead of this weekend's potential freeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local nurseries are working around the clock to help South Texans protect their plants as freezing temperatures approach.

Gill's Garden Center and Padre Palms, two local plant businesses, are sharing crucial advice for gardeners looking to safeguard their greenery from the cold snap.

"The number one thing that everyone is going to be doing, including us, beforehand is watering," said Wyatt Page, assistant manager at Gill's Garden Center.

Cassandra Knight, manager at Padre Palms, echoed that sentiment.

"Watering is actually the most important thing you can do before a freeze," Knight said.

When freezing weather arrives, insulating the roots — not bark or leaves — should be your top priority, experts say.

Page explained why watering before a freeze is so important, despite what some gardeners might think.

"One of the things you'll hear is 'Oh, I don't want to water because I think the ground is going to freeze and it's gonna keep it colder.' That's actually not true. It actually insulates the root system and keeps it warmer, and that's what you're trying to do, is protect that root system," Page said.

He adds that watering the day before the freeze can be the most effective way to insulate the roots and retain warmth.

Many plants can be brought indoors for protection. Some palm trees, like Florida Sables, Texas Sables, and date palms, are naturally cold-tolerant.

However, if your palm tree isn't built for lower temperatures, you should bundle it up, just as you would dress for cold weather.

"Take a sheet, a blanket, not plastic and wrap the base of your tree. Not necessarily the leaves, but the stalk of the tree, the trunk of it. That's where your new growth is that's what you're trying to protect," Knight said.

Smaller plants can be fully covered with a frost cloth or blanket. Put the coverage over the plant and pin it to the soil with pins or heavy objects, such as bricks.

"That'll keep your plant nice and safe during a freeze," Page said.

Plant experts remind gardeners that, just as you protect people, pipes, and pets during cold weather, you know your plants better than anyone else.

"Just kind of take note of what has happened to your plants in the past," Page said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.