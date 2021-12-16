Prepare for loan repayment with TAMU-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 emergency relief for federal student loans ends on Jan. 31, 2022, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wants to make sure students and community members with deferred student loans are prepared for repayment.

TAMU-CC will be hosting a Loan Repayment Workshop on Friday, Jan. 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m for all community members no matter what college or university they attended. The university will have experts assisting with loan consolidation, income-based repayment plans, public student loan forgiveness, and the teacher loan forgiveness process.

The Trump Administration put a moratorium on student loan payments at the start of the pandemic. Since then, borrowers have not been required to make monthly payments on their loans.

In August, the White House extended the pause on student loan payments through January 2022. When asked on Dec. 13 if the Biden Administration has any plans to extend the moratorium on loan payments, press secretary Jen Psaki said that a "smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration."

TAMU-CC's Loan Repayment Workshop will be hosted in the O’Conner Building, Rm. 241. To register, CLICK HERE.