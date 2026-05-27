Premont community mourns 16-year-old fatally shot days after high school graduation

A recent Premont High School graduate was shot and killed just days after walking the stage at his graduation ceremony.

The community of Premont is mourning the loss of Librado Telles Junior, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot Sunday, May 24, at a home on the 600 block of Southwest Eighth Street, according to Jim Wells County officials.

Friends of Telles, who was known to many as "LJ," say his loss is being felt across Premont.

Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevinomet a few of Telles' friends at one of the local hangouts. They said when they learned of his passing, they were in disbelief.

His friends remembered Telles as someone who brought energy everywhere he went. They said he loved football, had a big personality and could light up any room he walked into.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited as the investigation continues.

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