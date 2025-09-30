Pregnant woman's car stolen, used in second crime, spotted in different parts of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi couple is asking for the public's help after their car was stolen and later used in another crime across the city.

Kenda Amburgey returned from a flight on September 23 to discover her 2017 red Nissan Rogue was missing from The Alexander by Azali apartment complex. Her boyfriend, Kristopher Anderson, had stayed home while she traveled.

"We came back and the car was missing. Then we made a police report," Anderson said.

The couple discovered Anderson had accidentally left his vehicle unlocked with Amburgey's keys inside, allowing the suspect to steal her car.

Pregnant woman's stolen car used in second crime, spotted in different parts of Corpus Christi

"Obviously I cried about it. I'm emotional. I'm pregnant. So it's been really rough," Amburgey said.

With her baby due in December, not having a vehicle has created additional challenges for the expectant mother.

"I had an appointment yesterday I was worried I was going to miss," Amburgey said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department confirms the stolen SUV has been spotted in several locations throughout the city. The missing vehicle has an Ohio license plate that reads, KLQ8373.

"He's using it as if it's his own personal vehicle," Anderson said.

On the same day the couple reported the theft, police say the stolen Nissan was used in a dine and dash incident at Umiya restaurant on SPID.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information that could help police is asked to call the non-emergency number at 361-886-2600.

KRIS6 News reached out to The Alexander for a statement, but have not yet heard back.

