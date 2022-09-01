Powell gets life in prison for shooting CCPD officer Dominguez

UPDATE (2:24 p.m. Thursday): A reporting error in this story stated Powell was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He received life in prison.

ORIGINAL:

Joshua Powell was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and was given a fine on Thursday for the attempted capital murder of CCPD officer Manuel Dominguez.

Powell pled guilty to attempted capital murder of a peace officer earlier this month. He was facing life in prison.

The jury decided Powell's punishment in under an hour, after hearing three days of testimony.

Powell, who testified on Thursday, said he belongs in jail. He also said he chose to take the stand because he wanted to apologize to Dominguez, and fully tell his side of the story.

Under questioning from his attorney Kyle Hoelscher, Powell told the court how he had experienced mental-health issues since he was 12 or 13.

He said he was having a mental-health episode when he shot Dominguez.

"Voices in my head," he said. "I would see shadows. I would see things that were not there, but it was really the voices that caused me a lot of grief."

He said he had been self-medicating with Xanax and marijuana.

"With street drugs," he said. "Just being asleep really. That's what made me feel safe, and I wouldn't hear nothing. That's what I tried to do.

Dominguez responded to a domestic disturbance at the Water Colors Apartments on Weber Road on Aug. 4, 2021.

Powell had been having a disagreement with his mother when Dominguez arrived and Powell opened fire.

Dominguez told the jury Wednesday that the shooting has left him with permanent physical damage, as well as frequent nightmares.

