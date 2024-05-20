Possible threat at Tom Browne Middle School ruled a hoax, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a possible

threat at Tom Browne Middle School Monday morning.

When investigators arrived at the middle school on Schannen Boulevard, they determined the threat to be a hoax.

"Currently, officers have found no evidence to suggest there is an active threat. Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus," stated

CCPD in a social media post.

A large presence of law enforcement officers may have been seen at the middle school however, they have since cleared out from the location.