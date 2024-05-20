Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Possible threat at Tom Browne Middle School ruled a hoax, police say

School threat
KRIS 6 News
School threat
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 14:04:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a possible
threat at Tom Browne Middle School Monday morning.

When investigators arrived at the middle school on Schannen Boulevard, they determined the threat to be a hoax.

"Currently, officers have found no evidence to suggest there is an active threat. Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus," stated
CCPD in a social media post.

A large presence of law enforcement officers may have been seen at the middle school however, they have since cleared out from the location.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops