Possible gas leak leads to Saratoga Blvd lane closure

Slow down if you're heading down Saratoga and Cimarron.

City crews have been dispatched to fix a possible gas leak near the Walmart on Saratoga and Cimarron Boulevard.

According to city officials, a contractor accidentally hit a 3-inch gas line on the 6000 block of Saratoga Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police immediately arrived and shut down one of the eastbound lanes of Saratoga, and they've shut down the entrance to the shopping center that houses Dunkin' Donuts.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area. If you have to go through there, please slow down and be careful with the crews.

