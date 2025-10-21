Portland residents weigh-in on $14 million Moore Ave expansion project

PORTLAND, Texas — Sidewalks and three new lanes are coming to a stretch of Moore Avenue, one that residents hope will alleviate traffic from the nearby W.C. Andrews Elementary, while others worry of creating new problems.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, TXDOT is gearing up for a project described as an "upgrade to 5-lane urban roadway with center left turn lane, sidewalks and illumination. Realign the intersection of FM 893 and CR 3567 to include dedicated left and right turn lanes."

The cost of that project is an estimated $14,374,262.

Residents along Moore Avenue expressed mixed views when discussing the project.

Portland resident Tim Ziggler considers himself more of a "Winter Texan", but says he's lived in his home for years. "I could look out my window and there'd be cattle over there grazing," Ziggler described Moore Avenue just a few years ago.

He continued, "Now I look out my window and there's children walking up and down the streets to and from school."

W.C. Andrews Elementary has presented the biggest problem for residents on Moore Avenue. Debra Culbertson, also of Portland, described everyday problems she experiences. "I can't get out of my driveway." She continued, "People don't let you cross the street, which means that I couldn't get across the street to go the back way to Sinton, so I'd have to go all the way around."

She said she is cautiously optimistic but concerned about longer-term effects the project could present. "I think it's gonna completely change the house that we decided to retire in and I hope that if they do put in this road that it's gonna help that what it is gonna do though is increase the traffic because it's gonna be a bigger road."

Ziggler added, "Something needs to be done. You know it'll be inconvenient for us for a while, but we have the other way out we can go around it."

When KRIS 6 posted to Facebook seeking feedback from other Portland residents, users were quick to respond. One user writing, "We have to widen it for the growth and school traffic going west. Kids should be able to walk safely."

Another writing, "Moore is extremely busy and the city is growing. If it is out past W.C. Andrews it absolutely makes sense. What is needed more is corrected drainage and a traffic light at Moore and Akins."

However, some users were more critical of the project with one user adding, "Thats a waste of money. Traffic doesn't even get busy in that area."

Construction is expected to begin on November 3, with a projected completion date of December 15, 2027.

