Portland Fire Department conducting survey as the city grows

PORTLAND, Texas — The City of Portland has seen tremendous growth in the past decade according to Fire Chief Jeff Morris. He said that the city is at the cusp of 21,000 people in the city.

This is why the city manager and Chief Morris decided it was best to conduct a survey that would help determine where new fire stations should be located.

"We're about 30 days into the consulting partnership and we're hoping to have it completed in about three months, and that will let us know where the stations will be going as it continues to grow," he said.

Morris said that it is extremely important that the fire department continue to respond to emergencies in a fast and efficient way.

"It's absolutely vital, it can be life-saving to have fire stations strategically placed to respond in case of an emergency. "

The results by the consultant company should be released in the next couple of months.

