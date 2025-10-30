GREGORY, Texas — Several Gregory families are without homes after a fire prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.

Portland Community Center opens its doors to Gregory fire evacuees

Residents who live on Avenues A, B, C, and D were forced to evacuate as crews battled the blaze.

The Portland Community Center has opened its doors as an evacuation center with support from the American Red Cross and volunteers.

"We'll have a place for them to sleep. We have food and water. This a great place to be because they have showers. The City of Portland is a great place to be," San Patricio Health Officer, James Mobley said.

Pets are welcome at the evacuation center, which is located at 2000 Billy G Webb Dr.