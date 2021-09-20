Portland Chick-fil-A opening set for Thursday

PORTLAND, Texas — The new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Portland will be opening on Thursday at 1125 U.S. Highway 181 near its intersection with Wildcat Drive.

In place of the franchise chain's traditional First 100 Grand Opening celebration, the new restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Portland with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Corpus Christi area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The new business will be employ 115 full- and part-time employees. It will be run by Claudia Baltazar as the independent franchised owner/operator of the facility. Baltazar, a Brownsville native who started her career with the company there, quickly rose to leadership positions with the compnay. She will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business.

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

