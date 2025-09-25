Portland apartment tenants demand answers as they face ongoing water outages

PORTLAND, Texas — Neighbors at Bridge Pointe Landing Apartments in Portland are dealing with repeated water shutoffs, sometimes without warning, forcing them to find alternative ways to manage basic needs.

"If you need a potty, you need to grab that bucket outside and pour it in the bath in the tub," Desiree Rivera said.

Desiree Rivera has lived at Bridge Pointe Landing Apartments for 6 months.

"I can't do my laundry. I can't flush my toilets, I can't wash my dishes," Rivera said.

Rivera pays her rent on the first of every month plus the high water bill, yet she's experienced multiple water shutoffs.

"The water's been cut off multiple times in the month," Rivera said.

Rivera has a detailed record of when the water service has been interrupted.

"In the month of September it was cut off 7 times, 7 days this month, the 11th, the 15th, the 17th, the 22nd, and today, the 23rd," Rivera said.

She showed KRIS 6 News notifications from management dated September 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23 — all citing a "maintenance emergency" or "plumbing repairs." On September 23, management indicated the water would be off again the next day and should mark the end of the water leak repairs.

Another tenant, who requested anonymity, expressed her frustration.

"If I had the money to move, I would move, but we don't have the money, so we're kind of stuck with it at this point," they said.

The situation has forced tenants to adapt to difficult circumstances.

"Now we have to pay for extra water, we have to pay to go do laundry somewhere else," Kristie Wichman said.

Kristie Wichman has lived at Bridge Pointe for 5 years with her family. Wichman said everyone is tired of the ongoing water issues.

"This is ridiculous. We've all called code enforcement. They can't do anything because it's private property, even though it's against landlords. Like the Texas law states, you have to have AC, you have to have running water. There's no natural disaster or anything that is preventing this," Wichman said.

Portland's Code Enforcement said they're aware of the complaints and that Bridge Pointe is actively working to repair multiple water leaks. They also stated this issue is not something the city has control over.

Despite this response, tenants remain frustrated with the situation.

"If I can, I guess eventually annul my lease because I just don't wanna keep giving this place my money," Rivera said.

GVA, the property management company for Bridge Pointe, said in a statement that repairs have been completed and water service was restored as of Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the full statement from GVA Property Management Sr. Regional Manager, Angela Saenz:

"Underground leaks have been identified at the property. These can occur for several reasons, including drought conditions or shifting soil. When our maintenance team identifies a leak, it must be repaired immediately to protect the property and ensure resident satisfaction.

This year, the City of Portland shut the water off twice to replace city-owned valves. Any other interruptions were directly related to repairing leaks on-site. While we understand these disruptions are frustrating, temporary shut-offs are the most efficient way to complete repairs and prevent further damage. The necessary repairs have been completed, and water service has been restored. We continue to monitor the system closely to identify and address issues as quickly as possible.

During the repair process, we restored water service intermittently so residents would not be without water for extended periods. As of now, water is fully restored for all residents. We understand the inconvenience these repairs can cause and remain committed to resolving issues swiftly while minimizing disruption for our community."