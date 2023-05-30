Port of Corpus Christi names interim CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An interim leader has been named for the Port of Corpus Christi Authority.

The Port Commission appointed Financial Controller/Chief Financial Officer Kent Britton as interim CEO during a special meeting Tuesday.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Sean Strawbridge, the current executive director/CEO, tendered his resignation earlier this month and last week signed a separation agreement.

This month the commission also approved the hiring of Shey-Harding Associates to conduct a search to help them with a permanent replacement.

Britton was named the port's Financial Controller in 2020. He is a certified public accountant and has a bachelor of science degree in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

At the time of that appointment, a statement from the port said Britton "brings extensive experience in accounting and administrative functions to Port Corpus Christi."

He is the second-highest-paid employee at the port, with an annual salary of $414,003. That position also received a bonus of $140,000 this year. In 2020, that position garnered an annual salary of $244,816.

Strawbridge has an annual salary of $575,000 and received a bonus of $140,000 earlier this year. In 2022, salary and bonuses totaled just over $800,000.