Port Aransas prepares itself for influx of spring breakers

Spring Break week is March 9-16

Port Aransas is a popular Spring break destination

City officials put beach drinking curfew into place

Port Aransas city officials and the police department decided to temporarily alter the rules on alcohol consumption on the beach during spring break for the safety of the visitors and community members.

“The city has an ordinance in effect that establishes a beach curfew at 6 p.m. every night," Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs said. "And we very seldom have to enforce that ordinance. We use it primarily as a tool to address unruly behavior. So if you want to go out on the beach and sit around the campfire and have a beer with your friends, nobody’s going say anything. But, if you’re part of a large group and you're raising cane, if you’re out of control, then we will use that ordinance.”

The Port Aransas Police Department feels it is in the best interest of the city to amend the hours of consumption and/or possession of alcoholic beverages during Spring Break as it has been done in the past.

These temporary violations will start on Friday, March 10, 2024, and go through Monday, March 20, 2024, inclusive between the hours Of 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. However, regular drinking rules on the beach will be in place from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. This means that consuming alcohol on the beach during these hours is allowed if you are 21 years and older, however glass bottles are not allowed.

Police Chief Burroughs emphasizes that the police department understands people vacationing for Spring break. However, law enforcement will take action if things get out of control.

"The things that our officers target are mostly hazardous behaviors," Burroughs said. "So if you're engaged in a behavior that creates an imminent danger to yourself or to somebody else, then you’re likely to be contacted by a police officer over that. Most of what we deal with are traffic violations, particularly the golf cart violations. The underage drivers, the golf carts on the highway."

The Port Aransas Police Department will be closely monitoring large group gatherings, underage drinking, and breaking golf cart laws.

“Of course, alcohol is almost always a factor during Spring break, so if you overindulge, there’s a good possibility we’re going to make contact with you," Burroughs said.

The Port Aransas Police Department wants to make sure that local residents do not feel unsafe during the spring break time period.

“I’m cool with it. We’re just going to kinda hang low, avoid restaurants and things like that, and just kinda hang low until it passes," Winter Texan Diana Nienhuser said.

Some locals and Winter Texans alike are weary of the large crowds in Port Aransas during Spring break.

“Just because you’re on vacation here doesn't mean that the laws don’t apply to you. What we tell people is don’t draw attention to yourself. We’re not going to go looking for you. But if you draw attention to yourself, then we’re probably going to see you and you’re going to have some kind of a contact with law enforcement," Burroughs said.

The Port Aransas Police Department will be sure to keep the community and spring breakers safe.

"Our primary focus is to keep everybody safe, of course. Again, we do try to focus on hazardous behavior that may put other people at risk," Burroughs said.

