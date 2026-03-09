Port Aransas law enforcement, beach patrols gear up for spring break crowds on the Texas coast

Port Aransas law enforcement and beach patrols are preparing for an influx of visitors to the coastal community as spring break approaches over the next couple of weeks.

Tourism is central to the local economy, according to Brett Stawar, president of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.

Port Aransas law enforcement gears up for spring break crowds on the Texas coast

"Tourism is at the core, the fabric of Port Aransas economy," Stawar said.

But the busy season also brings challenges. Port Aransas Police Department Lt. Joseph Rivas said underage drinking has been a recurring concern.

"Underage drinking that's become a problem," Rivas said.

Joey Farah, manager of Port Aransas Surf Rescue, said the crowds can sometimes get out of hand.

"People kinda rough housing a little bit.... having too much to drink," Farah said.

To manage the surge of visitors, multiple agencies will be working together in the area.

"Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Texas Game Wardens, Highway Patrol, will all be in town assisting and enforcing," Rivas said.

One of the biggest changes on the roadways this year is the addition of operational stoplights on beach access roads along Highway 361.

"To help get people on the beach and off the beach. Sometimes we're at a standstill," Rivas said.

On the water, Port Aransas Surf Rescue is fully staffed heading into the busy season. Farah urged beachgoers to use caution.

"Do not go beyond your waist in the water. The surf today is three to four foot... it's real choppy. It's gonna be like this all week," Farah said.

For families hoping to avoid rowdy crowds, Farah recommended heading toward the Horace Caldwell Pier and areas closer to town.

"It's a lot calmer over here. So if someone is going to bring their family and they want a nice place to hang out I would say bring them a little more northbound towards our pier and towards our lifeguard towers and leave the rowdiness down south," Farah said.

Despite concerns about noise and crowds, spring break remains a critical economic driver for the community. Stawar said the tourism bureau is seeing significant growth this season.

"We are seeing a growth of upwards of 20 percent in certain markets for the two week period compared to last year," Stawar said.

Stawar also noted that spring break is not just for college students.

"A majority of the overnights in Port Aransas during spring break are families coming down to spend quality time with their kids," Stawar said.

Local schools and colleges are expected to give students time off over the next couple of weeks, bringing spring break traffic to the area.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.