Port Aransas in need of more childcare facilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School is celebrating its 25th year in the Port Aransas community. It is the only childcare facility in Port Aransas.

While Trinity's enrollment numbers are extremely high, this has caused other local parents to be left without childcare nearby.

Nana Ward started the school 25 years ago and she has been the director ever since.

“It’s really difficult for the parents if they can’t find childcare here in Port Aransas," Ward said. "They have to drive to Aransas Pass, Padre Island, or even Corpus, and drive there and drive back, and then again in the afternoon. So I know it’s really difficult for them and they’re excited when they finally get in here.”

The Trinity by the Sea waitlist is currently twenty students long, and some people even sign up for it as soon as they get pregnant.

There are no known plans for any new childcare facilities to be built in Port Aransas in the near future.

Ward also emphasized the value and need of childcare services in the community.

“One thing that shows how important it was for us to have childcare here in Port Aransas and on the Island is when Harvey came and our school building was damaged and we couldn't have school, and for about six weeks I was able to keep the teachers on staff and we provided free childcare for anybody in Port Aransas," Ward said.

While Trinity by the Sea tries their best to get the wait list moving, they put a great deal of emphasis on getting the current students everything they need to succeed.

The school is a nonprofit organization and they function off of fundraisers. Their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 2k, 5k, and 10k races will take place on Wednesday Nov. 22 starting at 8:45 a.m.

Registration is open until right before the races. Click here to sign up and support Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School.

