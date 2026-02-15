Port Aransas cyclist dies in accident on Valentine's Day

PORT ARANSAS, TX — One man has died after a bicycle accident in Port Aransas on Valentine's Day night, February 14.

According to the Port Aransas South Jetty, at 7:09 p.m., the Port Aransas Police Department, EMS, and Fire Department responded to reports of a cyclist struck by a truck on State Highway 361 near Howard Boulevard.

Upon arriving, medical attention was given to the 68-year-old male cyclist who was struck; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an initial investigation, police found that a Ford truck had stopped at a stop sign before advancing and hitting the cyclist. The cyclist was then thrown onto State Highway 361 and struck by a Nissan SUV.

The initial investigation found no probable cause for charges to be filed, though the investigation is still ongoing.

