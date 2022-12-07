Port Aransas couple donates new protective gear to NUCO K-9's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's office received a much needed donation for its four-legged deputies.

On Wednesday, all three of its K-9 officers received protective vests.

It's thanks to a donation from Susan and Ken Savage, a Port Aransas couple that came across a recent social media post and noticed the dogs didn't have any gear.

The Savages told KRIS 6 News they support law enforcement and love animals — which was why they decided to step in and help.

"They do an incredible job and they put their life on the line every day to keep people like my husband and I safe," Susan Savage said.

The K-9's handlers were also very appreciative of the donation, especially since it means more protection for their partners.

"They're a great tool and asset to the agency but they're also our partner and almost become family to us," said deputy K-9 handler Rudy Gonzales. "We spend every single day together. They never leave our side."

The donation was for three K-9's: Hara, Hevel and Grin.

The couple met Hara and Hevel; however, Grin and his handler weren't able to attend Wednesday's meet and greet. But were very thankful for the donation.