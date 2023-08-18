Port Aransas chosen as top affordable honeymoon destination in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3,000 couples were surveyed by Honeymoon Always and Port Aransas was voted one of the top budget friendly destinations in Texas.

Lisa Shelton with the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau said their city has many affordable activities for a newly wedded couples. Not only because of its beaches but exploring its wildlife as well, and for most Texans it's close to home.

“We are in the migration pathway, so during migration season you can see all kinds of birds come through which is very exciting and it’s free it doesn’t cost you anything,” Shelton said.

Shelton said they get millions of visitors a year and its safe to say thousands of those are couples that choose Port Aransas as a honeymoon destination.

For many Texans, Shelton said Port Aransas is a quick and easy destination.

“It’s a great place it is a drive market, so if you get married anywhere in Texas and you want to go drive somewhere which makes it more affordable, we are definitely a great beach destination for that,” Shelton said.

Gregory Car, the vice president of development and operations for Pamilla Beach Resort spoke to KRIS 6 News about what that makes Port Aransas so special.

“It is absolutely the people, the people one hundred percent the local are great, great people great resources and the city has been great too,” Car said.

“You can watch the sun rise and you can watch the sun set, you can see everything in between it is just a really great place to come and start your own life together," Shelton said.

